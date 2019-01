LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Coalition for the Homeless is asking for your help for this year's homeless count.

It is an annual event to verify the number of people sleeping outdoors in Louisville. That number helps organizations plan on how to allocate resources throughout the year.

If you'd like to help, you need to attend a training session on January 30 at Hotel Louisville on West Broadway. The count will be the next day, January 31.

Click here to volunteer.