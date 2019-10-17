(WHAS11)-The search is on for volunteers looking to be a part of a clean-up initiative along the Falls of the Ohio.

Moran Environmental Recovery is sponsoring the community stewardship project at the site, planned for Oct.19.

“I know that it's gotten worse because I was here a couple of years ago on an assignment, and it wasn't nearly this bad,” Environmental Compliance Specialist with Moran, Samantha Troutman said.

Trash, tires and garbage drums scatter the shore, left behind as the Ohio River water levels rise and fall.

“I have a five and a half-year-old, and she's like, what are we going to do about this? We've got to do something,” she said.

Troutman asked Moran Environmental Recovery for help and her request was met with enthusiasm.

The only challenge is how. Because of the location of the falls, heavy machinery is not an option. It would be difficult to get to the waste, and could also hurt the foundation of the fossil grounds.

Instead, Moran Environmental Recovery will use a unique rigging and hauling system to hoist the debris up the hill to recycling bins above.

“We're going to dig up and haul out of the fossil beds as much as we possibly can, as many things that shouldn't be here as possible,” Troutman said.

Because there’s so much litter, she hopes volunteers will step up and help, too.



“We're looking at 40 [drums] on the property plus some other large items,” she said. “If this were someone's back yard, these tires would not be here.”

She’s hoping this remedy to the Falls will be a reflection of the footprint Kentuckians leave behind.

For those looking to volunteer, click here.

