LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple fires have burned up hundreds of acres of Daniel Boone National Forest in eastern Kentucky.

Officials say nearly all the fires were caused by people, particularly campers who did not put out their fires.

Park officials want to clean up the damage before dry weather returns but they’ve got some help.

Three crews from Puerto Rico have volunteers their time to restore what they can in the forest.

The volunteers are working 16-hour days on reseeding, prevention erosion and knocking down trees that could fall and hurt someone.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.