BULLITT CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office is continuing to search for a young girl who was reported missing on Thursday morning, June 7. Volunteers and officials have poured their hearts and sweat into the effort to find 2-year-old Charlee Nichole Campbell.

Campbell, 2,was reported missing around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Chief Erik Butler of the Southeast Bullitt County Fire Department. She was last seen in the 600 block of Winding Hollow Road in Lebanon Junction.

She was wearing winter pajamas with designs from the movie Frozen in a blue color. She has shoulder length blonde hair and brown eyes. She is 3' tall and weighs around 37 pounds. Officials also say she could be with a blue and gray pit bull called Penny.

The sheriff's office said current reports are the grandfather left at 5:30 a.m., the grandmother got up at 9:30 Thursday morning and Charlee was gone. Neighbors also have video of the grandfather leaving the home.

Chris Williams

VIDEO: Thursday update on missing Bullitt County girl with chief of Southeast Bullitt Fire Department

Police believe she is on the autism spectrum and could be nonverbal.

On Friday morning, detectives took video statements from Charlee's mother and grandmother. The grandfather was also interviewed on Friday.

A family acquaintance is in custody on unrelated warrants, the sheriff's office said. That person was questioned as he was at the home from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 4:30 a.m. Thursday. He is not a person of interest in the child's disappearance.

The sheriff's office said Charlee's grandmother only revealed on Friday the family acquaintance had been there the night before the child went missing.

“We welcome any tips if anybody knows anything, no matter how small it is,” Bullitt County Sheriff Donnie Tinnell said.

As the search continued on Friday, officials released six search dogs into wooded areas around the girl's home in Lebanon Junction. The dogs searched for a scent until noon Friday, according to Butler. Four cadaver dogs also alerted to the family's swimming pool, the sheriff's office said. One sheriff said a dog even jumped into the water.

The sheriff's office said they do not have any signs of foul play or clue as to where the child could be.

VIDEO: Little girl missing in Bullitt County

Dispatch said staging is happening at the Beech Grove Baptist Church, located at 300 W Beech Grove Rd, Lebanon Junction, KY 40150.

Volunteers were asked to congregate at the church on Friday to help with the search. There were no promises that all the volunteers would be put to use.

Butler said, "The public has really bent over backward for us."

The sheriff's office is asking neighbors to look on their own property, backyards, pools, and ponds.

If you know of Charlee's whereabouts or have seen her, call 911.

Tweets by @WHAS11Hasch

EDITOR'S NOTE: It was originally reported Charlee was a 3-year-old but the chief of the Southeast Bullitt Fire Department said she is 2-years-old going on 3. It was also originally reported her name was Caroline but it was later confirmed by the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office that her name is Charlee.

© 2018 WHAS-TV