FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is expanding REAL ID-compliant card access to Owen County residents as the agency makes strides to revamp the state’s issuance model. Owen County residents who have an existing driver’s license, permit or personal ID may visit the KYTC driver’s license office in Frankfort to upgrade to a Voluntary Travel ID.

Voluntary Travel IDs are Kentucky’s brand of REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses, permits and identification cards accepted for U.S. commercial air travel and restricted federal facility access once federal enforcement begins Oct. 1, 2020.

The cards serve as one of several forms of federal identification accepted at airport security checkpoints, military bases and federal buildings that require ID. Other common forms of acceptable identification citizens may choose to use instead of a Voluntary Travel ID include valid passports, passport cards, and military IDs.

“We’re proud to expand access to even more Kentuckians as we build upon our trial regional office location in Frankfort,” said Department of Vehicle Regulation Commissioner Matt Henderson. “Coming prepared will save applicants valuable time since new federal standards require additional documentation that must meet strict requirements.”

Residents applying for a Voluntary Travel ID card version must present documentation that meets specific guidelines, including one valid proof of identity, one (1) valid proof of social security number and two valid proofs of residency. A detailed list of acceptable documents is available on the Confident Kentucky website.

The Frankfort driver’s license office will continue to accept applications from Franklin County, Anderson County, and Scott County residents. Applicants will receive a temporary 30-day document that serves as a driving credential until the permanent card arrives in the mail at the applicant’s residence.

