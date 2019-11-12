LOUISVILLE, Ky. — KYTC is expanding REAL ID-compliant card access to Henry County residents as the agency makes strides to transition to a regional issuance model. Henry Co. residents who have an existing driver’s license, permit or personal ID may visit the driver’s license office at KYTC headquarters in Frankfort to apply for a Voluntary Travel ID if they would like to use a state-issued credential to meet upcoming REAL ID requirements.

Starting Oct. 1, 2020, current driver’s licenses, permits and ID cards and new standard cards will no longer be accepted to board domestic flights or access restricted federal buildings due to federal REAL ID law.

Voluntary Travel IDs are Kentucky’s version of REAL ID-compliant credentials accepted at airport security checkpoints, military bases and federal buildings that require ID once federal enforcement begins. The cards serve as one of several forms of federal identification citizens can use to maintain travel and access benefits.

“We’re proud to expand access to even more Kentuckians as we build upon our trial regional office location in Frankfort,” said Department of Vehicle Regulation Commissioner Matt Henderson. “Coming prepared will save applicants valuable time since new federal standards require additional documentation that must meet strict requirements.”

A detailed list of acceptable documents for applying a voluntary travel ID card is available on the Confident Kentucky website.

