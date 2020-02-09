WWII Veterans remember what it was like 75 years ago when the war ended

"That was a long time ago, it seems like yesterday though. It was a great adventure for an 18-year-old," said WWII Veteran, John Mooney.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — They're known as the greatest generation for a reason. World War II veterans stood outside Bowman Field Wednesday to remember the 75th Anniversary of the end of WWII.

Listing off their names and ages, "John Mooney, 94." "Pedro Carillo, 94." "Vincent Gramarossa, 93." "Herb Raderer, 95."

September 2nd,1945 is an important day in our history, life changing for the four men that told their stories today. "I went in when I was 16, I thought I was a tough guy, but after awhile, I wasn't," said WWII veteran, Vincent Gramarossa.

WWII had formally ended, but with a celebration comes the acknowledgment of what so many young men endured. "And the Sergeant said 'Shoot them, kill them all.' And that's when I knew I was in a war," said Gramarossa.

John Mooney was in the US Navy, on a ship when he heard the new, "All of a sudden the ships harness started blowing and it kept blowing and blowing and blowing and we got the word that everything was over and we were going home."

All remembering those that didn't come back. "They are the guys that really paid the price," said Mooney.

It took every single one of them to win the war, along with the hundreds of thousands of Americans who put their lives on the line.

"It dawned on me, I'm on my own, there's no one to take care of me anymore. I better grow up and grow up real fast," said Mooney.

It's been 75 years since the war ended, but the memories are still crisp as their boots made contact with familiar ground.

"This there, right on those steps is where I met my family for the first time when I got home," said Mooney. "I had a seven year old brother and they were parked out there and he ran up and hit me and almost knocked me down."

This anniversary bringing brother's together, they rode in a jeep they hadn't been in since the war.

"Being in the service I knew what I had to do, I new I was fighting for America, I know this is the best country in the world," said Gramarossa.

As the American flag flies high, bending in the wind. A symbol of the freedom we continue to have in this country. A thank you to those who made our lives possible.