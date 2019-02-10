(WHAS11)-A visitation is being held for the 15-year-old girl who died after working at the "Louder than Life" music fest.



Trinity Jackson suffered a medical emergency and was rushed to the hospital where she later died.



We're told Trinity had asthma and had trouble breathing Saturday.



Her visitation started at 4 p.m. Oct.2 and goes until 8 p.m. at the Spring Valley Funeral home in New Albany.

