Visitation, funeral arrangements announced for ISP Trooper Aaron Smith

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Visitation and funeral arrangements for Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith have been announced.

Trooper Smith will receive police and military honors, as he served both as a state trooper and a sergeant in the Indiana National Guard.

After the funeral in Greenwood, a police procession will escort Trooper Smith to Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis.

The procession route will be announced at a later date. Members of the community will be encouraged to line the procession route to honor the service and sacrifice of Trooper Smith.

Visitation: Thursday, July 6, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus, 1640 West Stones Crossing Road Greenwood, IN 46143

Funeral: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus, 1640 West Stones Crossing Road, Greenwood, IN 46143

Burial: Friday, July 7, 2023 following the procession Crown Hill Cemetery - Heroes of Public Safety Area 700 W. 38th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208

