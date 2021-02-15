Visitation, funeral arrangements announced for Zoneton Battalion Chief Gerry Key

The visitation and funeral will take place on Feb. 21 and Feb. 22. Chief Key passed away Saturday from COVID-19.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Zoneton Battalion Chief Major Garry Key.

His visitation is set for Feb. 21 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Heady Funeral Home on Preston Highway. The funeral is set for Feb. 22 at Okolona Christian Church on Faithful Way. There will also be a visitation at the church before the funeral at 11 a.m.

Chief Major Key will be laid to rest at Resthaven Cemetery.

Officials are planning to make funeral procession stops at the new and old Zoneton stations.

The funeral service will also be streamed, there will be a link posted on their website the day of the service.

If the public wants to pay their respects to Key, they can line Preston Highway but to use great caution.

Key passed away Saturday after a lengthy battle with COVID-19.

His death comes nearly two months after Chief Rob Orkies who also died from the virus.

