LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The visitation and funeral arrangements for John Asher, a prominent figure of Churchill Downs, were announced.

Asher’s visitation will be at Churchill Downs on Tuesday, Sept. 4. His funeral will be at Cathedral of the Assumption on South 5th Street on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Asher died while vacationing with his family in Florida on Monday. He was the voice and face of Churchill Downs.

