Louisville's transportation safety initiative releases first report

According to Vision Zero Louisville, 126 people died in Louisville crashes in 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With deadly crashes on the rise in the metro, a new safety initiative outlined steps to help reduce that number.

Additionally, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said more than 900 people have died on the city's roadways since 2014.

In their first report, the group said crews installed more than 4,000 feet of new sidewalk, installed two new flashing beacons and reconfigured three miles of roads.

All of those were recommendations from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

But nine of the 10 goals haven't been met yet, including reworking intersections where there's a high number of pedestrian or bicyclist crashes.

Streets for People Director Chris Glasser said that should be a priority.

"I think in this city, especially bicycling, is sort of a toxic, political issue, and people shy away from tough choices, from making bicyclists safe on the street," he said. "I think we really need to start having those tough conversations about what we need to do to make our streets safer."

The group aims to have zero traffic fatalities in Louisville by 2050.

The city recently received a $21 million grant to improve safety on 10 high-risk areas, and Metro Public Works is seeking more funding to improve other locations.

These corridors will benefit from the project:

Wilson Avenue

West Oak Street

East Oak Street

Berry Boulevard (US 60A)

Crums Lane (KY 2049)

River Road

Zorn Avenue

South 22nd Street (US 31W)

Southern Parkway

Louis Coleman Jr. Dr.

