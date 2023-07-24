Virtual job fair seeking employees for KFC Yum! Center, Lynn Family Stadium

ASM Global said several local entertainment venues need employees in areas like marketing, security, food and beverage, and business development.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A venue management and services company is looking to attract employees to work for some of Louisville's leading entertainment venues.

ASM Global is hosting the virtual job fair on behalf of the KFC Yum! Center, Lynn Family Stadium, Kentucky Performing Arts, and the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Complex.

The company said more than 100 positions are available in a variety of areas, including business development finance, human resources, sales, marketing, security, guest services, and food and beverage.

Positions are both hourly and salaried.

The virtual job fair is Monday, July 24 and Tuesday, July 25 from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Job seekers can register in advance or log-in during the allotted time frame to participate.



