Kentucky sign language interpreter diagnosed with uterine cancer

In a video message, Virginia Moore said she was diagnosed with stage one uterine cancer.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A major figure in Kentuckians' lives since coronavirus hit, sign language interpreter Virginia Moore announced a cancer diagnosis Thursday.

During his weekly briefing on COVID-19, Governor Andy Beshear played a message from Moore, who had not been working the briefings for at least a week.

"I have some personal news to share. I've been diagnosed with uterine cancer, but it's stage one, so I did catch it early," Moore said in the video.

Moore also used the time as an opportunity to encourage women to get mammograms and pap smears, telling people to follow Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack's advice and take care of your own health.

"I did put off some things. I'm here to tell you that you don't need too," Moore said. "It's actually a good thing. It reminds me to tell you all — you need to take care of yourself."

Moore said she will be undergoing a hysterectomy.

"This also means I am now one of the vulnerable ones. I’ve always worn a mask for you, and I’m going to ask that you please wear a mask for me. My heart is team Kentucky and I will be back. So, I will see you all soon,." Moore said in the video.

WHAS11 interviewed Moore at the start of the pandemic. The governor’s silent wingwoman is a nationally certified interpreter who has spent 25 years with the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and the Hard of Hearing. She said it is her goal to get people better access to communication.

Moore's popularity even brought about a bobblehead doll in her likeness. In May, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum created one after creating one of Governor Beshear.

Moore showed off her wide range of skills, connecting with all age groups and audiences when she signed along with a McCracken County high school's performance of Grease that was canceled due to the pandemic. "We Go Together" was played while Virginia Moore "signed" along.

Also in March, Moore made a surprise video for a nursing home fan. The staff at Spring View Nursing and Rehabilitation in Grayson County said Miss Jackie spent most evenings, around 5 p.m., signing along with Moore during the governor's daily updates.

Jackie's caregivers took a video of her signing along to the news conference and sent it to Moore. She responded with a special video message of encouragement and that she wanted to come meet her when it was safe to visit.