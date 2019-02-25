LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer joined other city officials and doctors from University Hospital to discuss the impact of possible cuts.

Over the last few years, the city has teamed up with doctors and public health experts to rework Louisville's violence prevention strategy. But as part of possible cuts, the mayor said that "Cure Violence" budget would lose $500,000.

Health department director Doctor Sarah Moyer said the program focuses on changing people's behaviors to solve a larger issue.

“Preventing violence through behaviors and system changes is also possible and more cost-effective than treating gunshot wounds. Research shows us that programs like "Cure Violence" and "Pivot to Peace" work and perhaps even better than going around telling people to go on a diet or stop smoking,” Moyer said.

City leaders said other cuts to public safety would include reducing the police force, closing fire stations, and taking away ambulances.