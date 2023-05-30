'I don't know what it was all about': LMPD addresses recent violence as schools prepare to let out for summer

Just within the past few weeks, there have been several senseless acts of violence. And with schools letting out for the summer, community leaders fear for youth.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From simple arguments turning into shootings to family members shooting family, Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) addressed the uptick of violence in the city on Tuesday.

According to the latest information from LMPD, officers have responded to 181 non-fatal shootings as of Tuesday morning.

"Today we're dealing with individuals in our community who will soon shoot someone and possibly take a life as a result of just having a beef," Dwight Mitchell, public information officer at LMPD, said.

Just this month, family members argued, shot and killed each other on Nichols View Court.

"We're seeing it within families I think we had a father kill a son. You know I don't know what it was all about," Mitchell said.

In another instance, roommates fought over food.

“I think we had a situation a couple of weeks ago where someone shot somebody over a hot pocket,” Mitchell said.

On Saturday, a man was shot during an argument in the 1500 block of Catalpa Street; the victim claimed it was over a lawn mower.

LMPD said people are too quick to pull the trigger over social media fights or gang revenge nowadays.

And with schools preparing to let out for the summer, community leaders fear for young people.

Zion Smith, a Metro Youth Cabinet representative from Dist. 15, said it is important to make “sure that youth are at the table, making sure that youth feel safe that they're heard that they feel engaged that there is actually something for youth to do."

And organizations like the Neighborhood House do just that.

"If you want kids to dream big you have to show them big things and so that is what we are trying to do, is show kids big things," Executive Director Jennie Jean Davidson said.

Smith echoed that, saying that giving kids hope will motivate them to stay on a consistent track.

Davidson said Neighborhood House will continue to take kids on field trips and show them what the world looks like so they can dream big.

"That's really what we do with our kids is show them the opportunities in the world and help build resiliency and social, emotional awareness," Davidson said.

However, the community leaders added it is going to take community participation to make sure youth are involved this summer.

