LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It was an airplane lover’s delight as more than 20 vintage airplanes were displayed at Bowman Field during the Aviation and Military Heritage Festival over the weekend.

A C-130 Hercules landed on the airstrip and was one of the largest ever to land at Bowman Field.

Many of the planes featured were from the 1920’s and 1930’s era.

The festival was created to celebrate and promote the small airport which will turn 100 in 2020.

