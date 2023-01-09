Beloved Louisville movie theater demolished after being closed for over a year

This historic theater served the St. Matthews community for nearly 50 years before it closed its doors last year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A once-beloved movie theater in Louisville that closed last year was torn down on Thursday.

Village 8 Theatres served the St. Matthews community popcorn and flicks for nearly half a century before it closed its doors in July 2022.

Last year, the owners of Village 8, Apex Entertainment, said without Norton Healthcare’s help the movie theater would not have been able to keep its doors open “particularly during COVID.”

“We appreciate the patronage and support of the whole Louisville community,” Apex Entertainment said. “While our 50-year-old theater facility is closing, we invite the public to watch movies and support an independent theater group at our newer, remodeled facility - Baxter Avenue Theaters.”

Village 8 was part of an independently owned theater chain, which also owns Baxter Avenue Theaters in the Highlands.

It is unclear what's next for the property, now that the Village 8 building has been demolished.

