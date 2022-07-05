‘We appreciate the patronage’: Movie theater Village 8 closes

The Dutchman's Lane movie theater is closing its doors for good after first opening up in the 1970s.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tuesday, July 5 is the last day to catch a movie at Louisville’s “discount house,” Village 8.

The Dutchmans Lane movie theater is closing its doors for good after first opening up in the 1970s.

There are multiple movies you can still see including "Top Gun: Maverick," "The Black Phone" and "Elvis." Doors will open for the last time at 3:30 p.m.

Village 8 became a first-run movie theater September 2021 as a response to streaming services eliminating second-run movie releases.

The owners of Village 8, Apex Entertainment, said without Norton Healthcare’s help the movie theater would not have been able to keep its doors open “particularly during COVID.”

“We appreciate the patronage and support of the whole Louisville community,” Apex Entertainment said. “While our 50-year-old theater facility is closing, we invite the public to watch movies and support an independent theater group at our newer, remodeled facility - Baxter Avenue Theaters.”

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.