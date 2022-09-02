Family, friends hold out hope for Serenity McKinney, missing Kentucky 4-year-old

On Sunday, family, friends and strangers gathered at the steps of the Shelby County Courthouse praying for Serenity’s safe return.

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — A community is holding out hope for progress in the case of a missing Shelby County four-year-old.

Serenity McKinney was last seen by extended family members on Christmas Eve 2020 but reported missing to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department more than a year later.

During the vigil, family members expressed the importance of keeping her name and face in the public eye. The family said it’s important to keep Serenity’s name and face in the public eye.

The relayed to WHAS11 News that police told them they are following up on leads, but there has been no public update to share.

Since the missing person’s report was filed two weeks ago, the family says they are heartbroken and desperate for answers.

Organizers of the vigil said it wasn’t to remember or mourn Serenity, but to keep the call to action alive.

Her loved ones are still prayerful that she’s out there somewhere.

“We are wanting to say as many prayers as there is possible to bring our granddaughter home.”

Serenity's mother Catherine McKinney along with her boyfriend were arrested in Kansas and were charged with custodial interference. Both should be extradited to Kentucky within seven to ten days.

If you have any information that can help police in this case, you are asked to call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (502) 633-2323.

