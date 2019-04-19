LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Their group is small but their presence is constant.



“This is a really important issue to me because I can see on a daily basis how people suffer when we cut social services,” Greer Hannan, a protestor, said.



Hannan is also one of several volunteers with the St. John Center for Homeless Men hoping their message reaches city leaders.

“We're hoping to get the mayor’s attention. We hope he will consider those in our community who are most vulnerable as he finalizes his budget,” Hannan said.



Even as we shot this interview a woman ran up asking for help.



“Three days I was looking for shelter here in Louisville, three days they told they were packed and full,” a woman, who said she was a domestic violence victim, said.

“I went to Coalition for the Homeless they told me they were full. I went to the salvation army they old they were completely packed, and I go with my daughter. They see me with my daughter and they tell me, ‘no we're are full’,” the woman said.

Recent numbers from the coalition for the homeless show a decrease in the number of people sleeping on the streets, but an increase in the number of people sleeping in emergency shelters.

Homeless services have seen an increase in funding since January but those extra programs offering low barrier shelters or storage lockers may soon disappear in June with the new budget.



“The council will have the opportunity to review and revise the budget and then vote on it and we hope that they will have our vulnerable neighbors in their hearts,” Hannan said.

The volunteers with St. John Center for Homeless Men did help the woman in distress find a place to stay.

Her story is not uncommon.

The coalition for the homeless says the number of people helped who reported being victims of domestic violence has increased from 879 in 2014 to 1,584 in 2018.

