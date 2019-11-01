LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In November 2018, a man attacked a cab driver with a bourbon bottle, knocking him unconscious while he was driving. Now, the taxi company is releasing the video to make people aware of cameras in taxis and prevent future attacks.

The dangerous incident happened when the driver picked up Brian Moss, a homeless man, outside of a Louisville liquor store. Video inside the cab shows Moss sitting in the back when he suddenly pulls out the bourbon bottle and slams it over the driver's head.

Police said the driver lost consciousness and veered into oncoming traffic, missing several cars but crashed into a house on Eastern Parkway. The driver is still recovering from his injuries.

Moss was arrested about a month later and charged with assault wanton endangerment, and criminal mischief. He is scheduled to appear in court on January 18.

The general manager of Taxi 7 said the assault could have ended much differently, possibly hurting more people. They released the video to bring awareness to the cameras in their taxis and hope it will deter criminals from attacking another driver.