Story of Louisville shooting survivor to be shared in Supreme Court gun rights case

Victoria Gwynn is sharing her survivor story in an amicus brief, linked to a Supreme Court case, surrounding the right to carry a gun.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman who has experienced the heartbreak of gun violence firsthand will share her story in a U.S. Supreme Court case.

Victoria Gwynn is the sister of Christian Gwynn, who was killed in December 2019. She is sharing her survivor story in an amicus brief, linked to a Supreme Court case, surrounding the right to carry a gun.

She will not only describe the loss of her brother but also her own experience. She and her friend were hit by gunfire following a shooting at Ballard Park over the summer.

Her friend died from his injuries and Victoria has since stepped up, calling for the community to stop the violence.

“I’m glad I can be a voice to some people and I’m not 100% okay, but sooner or later, I will be,” she said.

Victoria hopes the justices understand the profound impact of gun violence.

Oral arguments for the case are scheduled for Nov. 3.

