x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Story of Louisville shooting survivor to be shared in Supreme Court gun rights case

Victoria Gwynn is sharing her survivor story in an amicus brief, linked to a Supreme Court case, surrounding the right to carry a gun.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman who has experienced the heartbreak of gun violence firsthand will share her story in a U.S. Supreme Court case. 

Victoria Gwynn is the sister of Christian Gwynn, who was killed in December 2019. She is sharing her survivor story in an amicus brief, linked to a Supreme Court case, surrounding the right to carry a gun. 

She will not only describe the loss of her brother but also her own experience. She and her friend were hit by gunfire following a shooting at Ballard Park over the summer. 

Her friend died from his injuries and Victoria has since stepped up, calling for the community to stop the violence. 

“I’m glad I can be a voice to some people and I’m not 100% okay, but sooner or later, I will be,” she said. 

Victoria hopes the justices understand the profound impact of gun violence. 

Oral arguments for the case are scheduled for Nov. 3.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed 

RELATED VIDEO

Related Articles

 

In Other News

Louisville gun violence survivor's story to be shared with Supreme Court case