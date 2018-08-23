LAGRANGE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Officials have identified the driver and passengers involved in a fatal crash in Oldham County.

According to police, a 2012 Ford driven by 17-year-old TC Somersall of Cumberland, KY was traveling southbound on I-71 on Wednesday afternoon when it left the roadway and entered into the median.

When police arrived on the scene, they found Somersall trapped in the vehicle. Three passengers had been ejected. Somersall and an unnamed juvenile were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Two passengers, Selena Gilbert, 18, from Wallins Creek, KY and Tamara Daniels, 20, from Ages, KY were pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation and it is unclear what may have caused the crash.

