LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a victim is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in the Portland neighborhood.

First Division officers were called out to the 300 block of North 19th Street around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Officer located a male victim that had been shot.

He was transported to University Hospital with what police say appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

LMPD’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

