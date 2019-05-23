JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Inside the First Christian Church in Jeffersonville, a prayer service was held for Billy Phillips, the man killed Sunday from a house explosion in the Capitol Hills neighborhood.

"It was one of those mind-numbing, 'Oh my goodness things.' You hear about it and wonder," said Rev. Nancy Woodworth-Hill.

She was joined by many others including the first responders, the neighbors and the friends who came with heavy hearts to remember Billy during a community prayer service Wednesday night.

"There is also spiritual needs of people and a piece of that is for the community to gather together and to hold this entire community in prayer," she told WHAS11.

The explosion injured Billy's wife Janet. She's in the hospital recovering. This service was also for her and a way for the congregation to ask for her healing. Woodworth-Hill is leaning on her faith to offer comfort and compassion in a time of loss.

"I can lead. I can gather people, so they can become more than who they are," Rev. Woodworth-Hill said.

Visitation for Billy Phillips is from 2-8pm Thursday at the Scott Funeral Home in Jeffersonville. His funeral is set for Friday at 11am at Jeffersonville's Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

