OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Two teenagers are being held on a $50,000 bond at the Oldham County Detention Center on Monday after a gas station robbery and shooting last week.

The robbery and shooting happened on April 11 before 3 a.m. at 2900 West Highway 22 in Centerfield, Ky.

Austin Ransdell, 18, and Andrew Tetidrick, 19, were arrested and charged with robbery and assault. Ransdell is also facing a tampering with evidence charge.

The investigation shows, according to police, Ransdell entered the Circle K gas station just before 3 a.m. He picked up a case of beer, a 12-pack of Bud Light, and tried to leave the store. An employee and the victim confronted Ransdell at the entrance and tried to stop him from leaving.

“They knew what they were doing when they loaded the gun, when they cocked the gun, and when he come in there,” Michael Kaegin, the victim, said.

Kaegin said the Circle K employee is his Uncle. He said he was there helping out after an attempted robbery at the same gas station over a year ago. Kaegin said he wanted to act as extra security.

Police said Ransdell showed a handgun and tried to run past Kaegin. Kaegin said he tried to grab Ransdell when he was shot in the stomach.

“I had a hold of him and he got me,” he explained. “It went through here and out the back,” he said pointing to his side.

Police said Ransdell took off with Tetidrick, and that the gun used in the shooting was later found buried in Ransdell’s backyard.

“It just shows what a sick world we're in now. That you got to almost kill somebody just for beer,” Kaegin said.

Police said the two men were identified from evidence at the scene.

“I seen them take my brother away,” said Douglass Ransdell, Austin’s older brother.

He said his brother has never been in that kind of trouble before and doesn’t believe Ransdell shot the gun.

“I think that's pretty pathetic over a case of beer. I don't even know why they would do something like that. It's really dumb.”



Kaegin is convinced. He said he recognized him by the clothes Ransdell was wearing.



“I bet my life and everything I own, that's him.”

Both Tetidrick and Ransdell will appear in court on April 24th.

