MCDANIELS, Ky (WHAS11) — Authorities have identified a victim and two others injured in a house explosion in Breckinridge County on Saturday.

Authorities say 62-year-old Loretta Harris of Burnside, Kentucky was found dead at the scene located in the 700 block of Camp Green Shore Lane, not too far from Rough River Lake.

Two other victims, 29-year-old Joshua Lucas and 56-year-old Timothy Randall were also injured. They were transported to University Hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing but officials are currently looking at the incident as a gas leak that may have caused the explosion.

They don’t believe it was the result of any criminal activity.

