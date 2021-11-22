LMPD: Student stabbed during altercation on JCPS school bus

Witnesses told police the incident began as a verbal altercation between the victim and a female who were on the bus.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student has been transported to the hospital after an apparent stabbing while on a Jefferson County Public School bus.

Second Division officers responded to Cane Run Road near Linwood Avenue in Park DuValle around 3 p.m. Monday.

According to investigator, officers located a male juvenile victim that had been stabbed while on JCPS bus 1251.

Witnesses told police the incident began as a verbal altercation between the victim and a female who were on the bus. When the bus got to the intersection, another male got on the bus and confronted the victim.

The two males got into a fight and while that was happening, the female stabbed the victim after which she and the male acquaintance fled from the bus.

The victim was taken to UofL Hospital with what police say are non-life threatening injuries.

The Second Division is handling the investigation.

