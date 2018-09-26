LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are investigating after a shooting in south Louisville left a victim injured.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday when officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 6300 block of Southside Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40’s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police did arrest 22-year-old Thomas Pozo Perez in connection with the shooting.

He is facing first-degree assault and trafficking in marijuana charges.

