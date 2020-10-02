LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed in the Algonquin neighborhood. According to Christopher 2X, the victim was 16-year-old Moore High School student Mykhi Brown.
The shooting happened near 5th St. and Compton St. around 6 p.m. on February 9.
Multiple people called police after hearing gunshots. Officers found Brown laying in the street with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
There are currently no suspects.
If you have information in this case, call police at 574-LMPD. You may remain anonymous.
