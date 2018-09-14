LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Police have made an arrest in connection to a homicide on Cheri Way.

Robert Lee Allen Hutchinson Junior is charged with one count of murder and one count of tampering with physical evidence in connection to the death of Meghan Hough.

According to police, Hutchinson was the last one seen with Hough at their apartment on Cheri Way in the Fairdale neighborhood.

Hutchinson told police he entered the home with Hough then blacked out and woke up in a forest.

Hough died from what the coroner is calling brutal blunt force trauma and then her body stuffed in a trashcan.

Hutchinson is due to be arraigned September 14.

© 2018 WHAS-TV