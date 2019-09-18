LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD is searching for the person who shot a man and a woman in the Russell neighborhood on September 17.

Police said they found a car flipped and crashed around 7:20 p.m. on River Park Drive. The shooting victims were both inside the car.

The man, 25-year-old Troy Todd Jr., died from his injuries. The woman did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Police believe it could have been a drive-by shooting. They do not have any suspects at this time.

If you have any information, call 574-LMPD.

