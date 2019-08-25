LOUISVILLE, Ky. — CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) – A man’s body has been found after he went missing on the Ohio River while trying to rescue a fellow kayaker.

Police responded to the boat dock near Harrison Avenue after 10 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, a woman was on the Ohio River kayaking when somehow her kayak overturned. She was screaming for help which prompted calls to emergency officials.

There were two other kayakers in the water at the time, one got out safely to shore while the other got out to help the woman in distress.

During that moment, the man somehow went missing in the river.

Crews searched the Ohio River near Clarksville and New Albany for nearly two hours before finding the man’s body.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has identified the victim as 28-year-old Travis Hughes of Kentucky.

This story will be updated.

