LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Saturday crash on Campground Road has left one dead and three others injured.

The driver told Metro Police officers she lost control of her car, left the roadway and landed partially in a ditch.

No one in the car was wearing a seatbelt.

The passenger, later identified as 18-year-old Cameron Whobrey, was ejected out of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the cene.

The driver and two other passengers have non-life threatening injuries.

Police say drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash and it remains under investigation.