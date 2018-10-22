LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Crews worked into Monday night to remove what’s left of a semi truck from Brook Street and Broadway after a deadly crash.

Witnesses near the scene told WHAS11 News the semi came off Interstate 65 and didn’t stop, drove through two parking lots but missed the vehicles in the lots.

The semi caught fire near the I-65 overpass but traffic on the interstate was not impacted.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Many drivers and witnesses recorded and photographed the smoke from the crash, it was seen across the city and in southern Indiana.

The flatbed's driver has not yet been identified.

EDITOR'S NOTE: WHAS11 originally reported the vehicle was a tanker. But it was later confirmed to be a flatbed truck.

