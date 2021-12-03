Family of woman killed in nightclub shooting files lawsuit against club's owner

Louisville Police said Ronnie O'Bannon, a former DJ for Jack Harlow, has been charged with murder after Kasmira Nash was killed on May 1.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of Kasmira Nash, the woman shot and killed at a Louisville nightclub over Kentucky Derby weekend in 2021, has filed a lawsuit against the club's owner.

According to court documents filed on Dec. 2 in the Jefferson County Circuit Court, Nash's family alleges that Allen Evans, the owner of Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge, failed to implement proper security procedures on the night of Nash's death.

The lawsuit claims the club's owner allowed "certain attendees," including O'Bannon, to bypass the security screening at Vibes, so O'Bannon was able to enter the building with a gun.

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said Nash, a bartender at Vibes, was shot and killed during an altercation at the club around 1:30 a.m. on May 1, 2021.

His attorney said Nash attacked O’Bannon that night and he fired in self-defense. In May, O'Bannon was transferred to home incarceration after posting 10% of his $500,000 bond.

In the lawsuit, Nash's family said Evans "acted with wanton, willful, reckless and grossly negligent disregard for the rights" of Nash. The lawsuit calls for Evans to pay for attorney fees, funeral expenses and trial expenses.

The full lawsuit can be viewed below:

