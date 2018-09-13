LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The portion of a tree that fell on a woman's home near Churchill Downs over the weekend has been removed.

Julie Hawkins tells us members of the VFW post 6182 removed the tree from her Longfield Avenue home.

The tree is on the VFW's property, but several branches hung over the fence and into Hawkins property.

She tells us she does have some roof damage. She is in talks with her insurance company about those repairs but tells us she is thankful for the VFW's help.

