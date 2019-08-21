LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When the president walked out on stage, he was given a warm welcome at the 75th annual AMVETS Convention.

AMVETS is an organization that helps veterans and their families. They fight for issues that are important to veterans.

So, it was no surprise that the president talked about fighting to prevent veteran suicides, improving VA care and building up the U.S. military might.

During the event, Trump signed an executive order which will forgive student loan debt for approximately 25,000 disabled veterans. There will be no federal tax on that forgiven debt, according to Trump.

“Today, I’m proud to announce that I am taking executive action to ensure that our wounded warriors are not saddled with mountains of student debt. In a few moments, I will sign a memorandum directing the Department of Education to eliminate every penny of federal student loan debt owed by American veterans who are completely and permanently disabled,” President Trump announced.

One disabled veteran spoke with WHAS11, saying student loan debt was just one more hurdle for disabled veterans who are trying to heal and move their lives forward.

Another veteran, who is 100 percent disabled, said she has many questions about the program. She wonders if it will help veterans who already have the debt, those in the process of building debt or those who have recently decided to pursue higher education.

Advocates who knew this executive action may be coming told WHAS11 they were excited to see the announcement happen in Louisville.

