Deals and discounts for Kentucky veterans on Veterans Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Veterans Day is on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 and many organizations are offering free or discounted items and experiences for veterans to honor their service.

In Louisville, the city is celebrating a Week of Valor with a series of events to recognize and celebrate local veterans. Many events are free to the public and some have gone virtual in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is a list of local groups offering deals and discounts for veterans:

Louisville Zoo

The Louisville Zoo is offering free general admission to active and retired military personnel and their dependents on Nov. 11.

They will also receive 10% off at the gift shop and 50% off all food and drinks. Learn more about the Louisville Zoo's Veterans Day event here.

Fazoli’s

On Veterans Day, military service members can receive a free Spaghetti with Meat or Marinara at local Fazoli’s locations. A military ID, discharge card or uniform is required for the discount.

Fazoli's Reward members can also receive a BOGO Spaghetti with Meat or Marinara through the Fazoli's app on Nov. 11.

Joella’s

Joella’s Hot Chicken is offering a free meal for all veterans and active duty military members on Veterans Day. There are two locations in Louisville, one in Middletown and one in St. Matthews, and a location in Clarksville, Ind. is scheduled to open soon.

Joella’s also offers a 10% discount to veterans and military personnel year-round.

Pilot Flying J Travel Centers

From Nov. 9 through 15, all U.S. military veterans are eligible for a free breakfast combo meal at participating Pilot Flying J Travel Centers through the Pilot Flying J mobile app. The combo offer includes a free Pilot Coffee and a breakfast item.

The company has also launched an in-store fundraiser benefiting Wreaths Across America. The fundraiser runs through Dec. 31.

