LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We salute you, veterans, and so do these businesses!
Here's a list of places active military members and veterans can score deals and discounts on Monday, Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day (unless otherwise noted):
- Amazon
- Save $40 when current and former members of the U.S. armed forces sign up for a year of Prime membership for $79. New and existing Prime members can take advantage of this promotion through Monday, Nov. 11.
- AMC Theatres
- Active and retired military members can enjoy a free large popcorn with the purchase of a movie ticket Nov. 8-11.
- Applebee's
- Free meal from a special menu to all active military members and veterans.
- BJ's Restaurants and Brewhouse
- Free entrée up to $14.95 and a free Dr. Pepper beverage to all current and former military (offer not valid towards Daily Brewhouse Specials Half Off Pizza).
- Bob Evans
- Free meal from a special menu to veterans and active duty military.
- Bonefish Grill
- Complimentary appetizer for active and retired military members.
- Bubba's 33
- Free lunch from a special menu between 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. to all veterans — including active, retired or former U.S. military.
- Carrabba's Italian Grill
- Free order of calamari with any purchase for veterans, active military members, police officers and firefighters Nov. 8-11.
- Chili's
- Free meal from a special menu to veterans and active military members.
- City Barbeque
- Free meal — which includes a free sandwich, two sides and a regular beverage — to all veterans and U.S. military.
- Cracker Barrel
- Free Pumpkin Pie Latte (iced or hot) or a slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake to all U.S. military veterans and active duty military.
- Crew Carwash
- From 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, November 11, Crew Carwash will provide a free basic Carwash to all past and current service members at all 32 of Crew's locations throughout the state.
- Denny's
- Free Build Your Own Grand Slam (pick four items) from 5 a.m. - noon to all active, non-active and retired military personnel.
- Drake's
- Complimentary meal for veterans and active military members - dine-in only
- Dunkin' Donuts
- Free donut of their choice to veterans and active duty military.
- The first 50 veterans and active military at participating Dunkin' restaurants will also receive a thank you card written by members of the community from A Million Thanks.
- Golden Corral
- Free "thank you" dinner buffet for any person who has served in the U.S. military.
- Hooters
- Free meal from a special menu to all military members — both active-duty and veterans.
- Jet's Pizza
- Veterans can purchase any menu-priced pizza for 50%. Deal valid for pick-up orders only and is not available online.
- Joella's Hot Chicken
- Free meal — which includes two Jumbo Tenders, a made-from-scratch Southern Side, a Dippin' Sauce and a drink — to all veterans and military personnel.
- Kohl's
- 30% off in-store discount Thursday, Nov. 7 - Monday, Nov. 11
- Little Caesars
- Free $5 Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo between 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. to all veteran or active members of the United States military.
- Logan's Roadhouse
- Free American Roadhouse Meal between 3 - 6 p.m. to all veterans and active military.
- Lucky's Market
- Veterans, active military personnel, and their immediate family get 20% off their purchase
- Metro Diner
- Active and retired military members get 50% off
- O'Charley's
- Free meal from the "Veterans Thank You Menu" to all active or retired military members
- Red Lobster
- Free appetizer or dessert from a special menu to veterans, active duty military and reservists.
- Red Robin
- Free Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries to veterans and active military.
- Smokey Bones
- Free dessert for all active duty and retired military members
- Texas Roadhouse
- Free lunch from a special menu between 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. to all veterans and active U.S. service members.
Military IDs must be shown at all businesses to receive promotions.