LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We salute you, veterans, and so do these businesses!

Here's a list of places active military members and veterans can score deals and discounts on Monday, Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day (unless otherwise noted):

  • Amazon
    • Save $40 when current and former members of the U.S. armed forces sign up for a year of Prime membership for $79. New and existing Prime members can take advantage of this promotion through Monday, Nov. 11.
  • AMC Theatres
    • Active and retired military members can enjoy a free large popcorn with the purchase of a movie ticket Nov. 8-11.
  • Applebee's
    • Free meal from a special menu to all active military members and veterans.
  • BJ's Restaurants and Brewhouse
    • Free entrée up to $14.95 and a free Dr. Pepper beverage to all current and former military (offer not valid towards Daily Brewhouse Specials Half Off Pizza).
  • Bob Evans
    • Free meal from a special menu to veterans and active duty military.
  • Bonefish Grill
    • Complimentary appetizer for active and retired military members.
  • Bubba's 33
    • Free lunch from a special menu between 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. to all veterans — including active, retired or former U.S. military.
  • Carrabba's Italian Grill
    • Free order of calamari with any purchase for veterans, active military members, police officers and firefighters Nov. 8-11.
  • Chili's
    • Free meal from a special menu to veterans and active military members.
  • City Barbeque
    • Free meal — which includes a free sandwich, two sides and a regular beverage — to all veterans and U.S. military.
  • Cracker Barrel
    • Free Pumpkin Pie Latte (iced or hot) or a slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake to all U.S. military veterans and active duty military.
  • Crew Carwash
    • From 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, November 11, Crew Carwash will provide a free basic Carwash to all past and current service members at all 32 of Crew's locations throughout the state.
  • Denny's
    • Free Build Your Own Grand Slam (pick four items) from 5 a.m. - noon to all active, non-active and retired military personnel.
  • Drake's
    • Complimentary meal for veterans and active military members - dine-in only
  • Dunkin' Donuts
    • Free donut of their choice to veterans and active duty military.
    • The first 50 veterans and active military at participating Dunkin' restaurants will also receive a thank you card written by members of the community from A Million Thanks.
  • Golden Corral
    • Free "thank you" dinner buffet for any person who has served in the U.S. military.
  • Hooters
    • Free meal from a special menu to all military members — both active-duty and veterans.
  • Jet's Pizza
    • Veterans can purchase any menu-priced pizza for 50%. Deal valid for pick-up orders only and is not available online.
  • Joella's Hot Chicken
    • Free meal — which includes two Jumbo Tenders, a made-from-scratch Southern Side, a Dippin' Sauce and a drink — to all veterans and military personnel.
  • Kohl's
    • 30% off in-store discount Thursday, Nov. 7 - Monday, Nov. 11
  • Little Caesars
    • Free $5 Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo between 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. to all veteran or active members of the United States military.
  • Logan's Roadhouse
    • Free American Roadhouse Meal between 3 - 6 p.m. to all veterans and active military.
  • Lucky's Market
    • Veterans, active military personnel, and their immediate family get 20% off their purchase
  • Metro Diner
    • Active and retired military members get 50% off
  • O'Charley's
    • Free meal from the "Veterans Thank You Menu" to all active or retired military members
  • Red Lobster
    • Free appetizer or dessert from a special menu to veterans, active duty military and reservists.
  • Red Robin
    • Free Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries to veterans and active military.
  • Smokey Bones
    • Free dessert for all active duty and retired military members
  • Texas Roadhouse
    • Free lunch from a special menu between 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. to all veterans and active U.S. service members.

Military IDs must be shown at all businesses to receive promotions.