Local News

LIST | Here's what's happening around Kentuckiana for Veterans Day 2021

Here's what happening around Louisville and Southern Indiana for Veterans Day this year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced last week the city's plans to honor veterans with the 8th annual 'Week of Valor.'

There will be events throughout the city from Nov. 2 through Nov. 13.

Here are more events happening around Kentuckiana to honor active and retired military personnel this Veterans Day:

Indiana

Sunday, November 7

Veterans Celebration | Clarksville, Ind. -- 2:00 p.m.

  • Free and open to the public at the Veteran Place Memorial (behind the Clarksville Town Hall).
  • The celebration will include live music by the Wax Factory Band, a presentation of colors by the Clarksville Police Color Guard, special guest speakers and more.
  • An American flag retirement ceremony will conclude the celebration, the public is invited to bring any American flags that need to be retired.

Kentucky

Saturday, November 6

Veterans Parade | Middletown, Ky. -- 11:00 a.m.

  • Entitled "A Drive Through a Corridor of Freedom," the drive-through parade will see traditional parade units as stationary displays.
  • Parade route will be located on the parking lot G at Southeast Christian Church with the entrance at Gate 3 off Watterson Trail. 
  • Vehicles will be allowed to enter between 11:00 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. The first 100 vehicles will receive an American flag to wave.

Sunday, November 7

March of Valor 3k Ruck Walk | Louisville, Ky. -- 1:00 p.m.

  • USA Cares will host the March of Valor 3k Ruck Walk at the Louisville Waterfront to honor the memory of veterans who have fallen to suicide. 
  • Registration is $22 per person and participants are encouraged to bring a backpack or rucksack that is at least 22lbs
  • The march will start near the base of the Big Four Pedestrian Bridge at Waterfront Park and the route will be about 2 miles through the park.

27th Annual Veterans Day Program | Jeffersontown, Ky. -- 4:00 p.m.

  • Event will take place at Veterans Memorial Park (10707 Taylorsville Road).
  • Police Chaplain Tom Dillard will sing the National Anthem, followed by music sung by the Southeast Christian Church Master's Men's Choir. 
  • Retired U.S. Army Major General Troy Kok will be this year's keynote speaker.

This story will be updated.

