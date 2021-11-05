LIST | Here's what's happening around Kentuckiana for Veterans Day 2021

Here's what happening around Louisville and Southern Indiana for Veterans Day this year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced last week the city's plans to honor veterans with the 8th annual 'Week of Valor.'

Here are more events happening around Kentuckiana to honor active and retired military personnel this Veterans Day:

Indiana

Sunday, November 7

Veterans Celebration | Clarksville, Ind. -- 2:00 p.m.

Free and open to the public at the Veteran Place Memorial (behind the Clarksville Town Hall).

The celebration will include live music by the Wax Factory Band, a presentation of colors by the Clarksville Police Color Guard, special guest speakers and more.

An American flag retirement ceremony will conclude the celebration, the public is invited to bring any American flags that need to be retired.

Kentucky

Saturday, November 6

Veterans Parade | Middletown, Ky. -- 11:00 a.m.

Entitled "A Drive Through a Corridor of Freedom," the drive-through parade will see traditional parade units as stationary displays.

Parade route will be located on the parking lot G at Southeast Christian Church with the entrance at Gate 3 off Watterson Trail.

Vehicles will be allowed to enter between 11:00 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. The first 100 vehicles will receive an American flag to wave.

Sunday, November 7

March of Valor 3k Ruck Walk | Louisville, Ky. -- 1:00 p.m.

USA Cares will host the March of Valor 3k Ruck Walk at the Louisville Waterfront to honor the memory of veterans who have fallen to suicide.

Registration is $22 per person and participants are encouraged to bring a backpack or rucksack that is at least 22lbs

The march will start near the base of the Big Four Pedestrian Bridge at Waterfront Park and the route will be about 2 miles through the park.

27th Annual Veterans Day Program | Jeffersontown, Ky. -- 4:00 p.m.

Event will take place at Veterans Memorial Park (10707 Taylorsville Road).

Police Chaplain Tom Dillard will sing the National Anthem, followed by music sung by the Southeast Christian Church Master's Men's Choir.

Retired U.S. Army Major General Troy Kok will be this year's keynote speaker.

This story will be updated.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.