Veterans Day 2021: Deals and freebies in Louisville and Southern Indiana

Here's a list of discounts and freebies in Southern Indiana and Louisville this Veterans Day.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Every November, the nation celebrates Veteran's Day to honor those who have or currently serve in the United States military.

Like past years, some retailers and restaurants are offering free meals or special discounts for former and active service members.

Keep in mind, most places will require some form of proof of military service -- like a military ID, VA card or discharge papers -- to redeem available offers.

Here's a list of locations in Louisville and Southern Indiana offering discounts or freebies this Veteran's Day:

Bob Evans - Free special menu of seven homestyle favorites. Dine-in only, beverage not included.

Dennys - Veterans and active military personnel get a free "Build Your Own Grand Slam" from 5 a.m. to noon. Dine-in only.

Golden Corral - Free "thank you" meal for service members only when dining in from 5 p.m. to close.

Jaggers - Receive a free meal (double cheeseburger, one side and a drink) at any of the Indiana and Louisville locations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 11 with proof of military service.

Joelle's Hot Chicken - Complimentary meal consisting of two Fried or Grilled Tenders, a Southern side, a Dippin’ sauce and a drink. Joella’s also offers veterans and military personnel 10% off any meal every day at each location.

Mission BBQ - Veterans and active-duty military get a free sandwich in-store on Nov. 11 at participating locations.

Shoneys - On Nov. 11, with proof of military service, receive a free all you can eat breakfast bar meal from open until 11 a.m.

Starbucks - Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses at participating U.S. stores.

Texas Roadhouse - Participating Texas Roadhouse locations will hand out dinner vouchers in their parking lots on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The vouchers will be good through May 30, 2022.

Louisville Zoo - Active or former service members and their dependents get free general admission this Veterans Day. With proof of service, veterans also receive 10% off on gift shop purchases and 50% off at food and drink concessions.

This story will be updated.

