Changes to Shelbyville's Veteran's Village: Veterans Club Inc. will no longer be involved

Veterans Club says it will continue to provide services to houseless veterans and those services won't be interrupted.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly a year after they were asked to help develop new plans for veterans, a veterans organization is being asked to get off the property.

Veterans Club Inc. has been notified they will have to leave the Veteran’s Village within 60 days according to a recent press release from Veterans Club Inc.

The release states they were notified that a third party social group will manage the project after a property dispute. The third party has past members of the Awake Ministries board of directors.

Awake Ministries originally developed the Veteran’s Village and brought in the Veterans Club Inc. as a formal partner about a year ago, the release states.

Veterans Club Inc. provides services like housing, employment, mental health and suicide prevention for houseless veterans.

Founder and CEO of Veterans Club Inc. Jeremy Harrell said the group will continue to provide opportunities to houseless veterans by working with their other partners across the state.

"While we may not be a part of the Veteran's Village in the days to come, we are still dedicated to our current mission which is plentiful," said Harrell.

WHAS11 reached out to Awake Ministries but have not heard back.

For a list of resources for veterans in Kentucky and Indiana, click here.

