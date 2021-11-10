Kentucky organization connects veterans with needed resources

Jeremy Harrell realized there needed to be more resources for veterans, so he founded Veteran’s Club, Inc. in 2017.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After serving nine years in the U.S. Army, Jeremy Harrell returned to civilian life - but he had difficulty adjusting. When he looked for help, he said it was hard to find the resources he needed

“I had some challenges when I came home from Iraq and I realized it was harder than it should’ve been to find help,” Harrell said.

Harrell realized there needed to be more resources for veterans and that was part of the reason why he founded Veteran’s Club, Inc. in 2017. While the concept didn't catch on at first, he said he's now serving thousands of veterans every day.

It’s a passion of his - and he hasn’t been alone in bringing it to fruition.

“It’s a family thing,” Harrell said. He said his entire family has been on board with volunteering wherever they can.

His wife, Erin, helps with case management. His daughters, Mattie and Lola, and his son, Collin, help with community outreach.

“We create a culture; we create a community within a community that really just takes care of each other every day,” Harrell said. “We want to be a beacon of hope for them.”

Programs with Veteran's Club, Inc. include family outreach, equine therapy, career transition help and homeless veteran housing. For more information on available programs, or to support Harrell's mission through donations, click here.

