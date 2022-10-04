x
Officials: Verizon fixes connectivity issues with 911

Anyone who uses Verizon and couldn't reach 911 were asked to call 502-574-2111 and choose option five.
Credit: Milovan Zrnic - stock.adobe.com
Emergency 911 call on smartphone, mobile phone, close up

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Verizon has fixed their issues with customers not being able to call 911 Louisville Emergency Services said.

Original Story:

A phone service is reporting possible delays in connecting people to 911 according to Louisville officials.

In a tweet from Louisville Emergency Services, they said Verizon is reporting possible delays in connecting people to 911.

Jefferson County is one of the areas affected by the possible delays. This has also affected other states.

Anyone who uses Verizon and can't reach 911 is asked to call 502-574-2111 and choose option five.

Verizon is currently working on the issue according to Emergency Services.

