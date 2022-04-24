LMPD major encourages gunowners to 'lock your guns up' after child is shot, sent to Kosair

LMPD Maj. Brian Kuriger said police responded to a call at the 7200 block of Vaughn Mill Road Sunday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a child had been shot and sent to Kosair Children's Hospital Sunday.

LMPD Maj. Brian Kuriger said police responded to a call at the 7200 block of Vaughn Mill Road Sunday morning. When police arrived, he said they found a 2-year-old child suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He said the child is expected to survive.

Kuriger said it is still early in the investigation, but that it is an isolated incident and does not believe there was foul play.

“This is an extremely good reminder to all people, all family members, all parents, all gun owners, that we need to make sure that we are smart in the way that we are keeping our firearms inside the homes, that we’re keeping them locked up, ammunition is not stored in the same location as the firearm. And that is definitely out of reach of any child that could be inside the home,” said Kuriger.

He also said if you invest in a gun, you should invest in a nice safe or lockbox as well.

