State officials issue Temporary Emergency Shutdown to Louisville daycare

In a letter sent to parents, The Vanguard Academy Director Madison Snyder said the shutdown is because of an incident in September.

State officials have temporarily shut down a Norton Commons daycare amidst a criminal investigation into one of its employees.

In a letter sent to parents, The Vanguard Academy Director Madison Snyder said the State Licensing Department issued a Temporary Emergency Shutdown of the building and that the building will be closed on Friday.

Snyder said the shutdown is because of an incident in September, where a daycare worker allegedly abused babies at Vanguard Academy.

According to police, Rachel Flannery was seen handling infants in a violent manner, at one time dropping a baby and leaving them on the floor.

Flannery appeared in court on Oct. 10 on three counts of criminal abuse of a child 12 years old or younger.

Snyder said another update will be sent out on Friday, and that another space, Braxlyn, is open.

The Vanguard Academy has been facing abuse allegations spanning nearly a decade according to findings detailed in state inspector reports from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

