LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville calls itself a compassionate city and city leaders are calling for that compassion after vandalism at a local Hindu Temple. Police are calling it a hate crime.

Sometime between Sunday and Tuesday, police said the vandals broke into the Swaminarayan Temple on Bardstown Road. They broke windows and spray-painted inappropriate messages.

While police investigate, the community is invited to the temple from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday to help clean up.