Man dies after single-vehicle crash in Valley Station

According to Louisville Metro Police, a man ran off the road, hit a concrete drain and rolled over just after midnight.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police said a man is dead after a crash in Valley Station Wednesday.

According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to a crash in the 9200 block of Stonestreet Rd. just after midnight.

From their initial investigation, police believe a man was driving east when, for an unknown reason, a witness said he crossed into the westbound lanes and ran off the road. His vehicle hit a concrete drain, landed in a drainage ditch and rolled over.

Mitchell said the man, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was the only person in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

